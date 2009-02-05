RUMOR: JHud To Wed Fiance

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

According to Hollyscoop.com Jennifer Hudson is ready to marry fiancé David Otunga.

A source said: “It’s going to be real soon. Some people think Valentine’s Day. They’re head over heels in love. “She has gone through the worst nightmare of her life and she’s finally coming out of it. Everyone is thrilled Jennifer is finally able to move forward again.”

Hudson and her fiancé had planned on getting married sometime late last year but they postponed the wedding after Hudson’s mother, brother and nephew were murdered.

If this is true, we’re happy for the lucky couple.

