RUMOR: JHud To Wed Fiance

According to Hollyscoop.com Jennifer Hudson is ready to marry fiancé David Otunga.

A source said: “It’s going to be real soon. Some people think Valentine’s Day. They’re head over heels in love. “She has gone through the worst nightmare of her life and she’s finally coming out of it. Everyone is thrilled Jennifer is finally able to move forward again.”

Hudson and her fiancé had planned on getting married sometime late last year but they postponed the wedding after Hudson’s mother, brother and nephew were murdered.

If this is true, we’re happy for the lucky couple.

