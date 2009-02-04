Etta James Wants To Kick Beyonce’s A**

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Seems like Etta James wants to go in on Beyonce, and it was all on tape.

During a recent appearance in Seattle a few nights ago, Etta told the crowd: “You know, YOUR President, the one with the big ears-he ain’t MY President-had that woman singing for him at his Inauguration. She’s going to get her ass whooped.”

She went on asking “How dare Beyonce sing MY song that I been singing forever.

