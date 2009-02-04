Etta James Wants To Kick Beyonce’s A**

Seems like Etta James wants to go in on Beyonce, and it was all on tape.
During a recent appearance in Seattle a few nights ago, Etta told the crowd: “You know, YOUR President, the one with the big ears-he ain’t MY President-had that woman singing for him at his Inauguration. She’s going to get her ass whooped.”
She went on asking “How dare Beyonce sing MY song that I been singing forever.
