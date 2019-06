Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

After Mama Obama spoke out, Toy company Ty Inc. has changed the names of its Sweet Sasha and Marvelous Malia dolls from its TyGirlz Collection.

The toymaker now has placed “Retired” banners over the two dolls on its website and reportedly plans to rename the $9.95 figurines Sweet Sydney and Marvelous Mariah.

Change has come!!

