Ray J Is Not Into Whitney

Ray J’s big sis Brandy wants to set the record straight–Ray J and Whitney are not an item.
In the Winter issue of Rap-Up magazine, Brandy reveals word-for-word Ray J’s sentiments about his relationship with Bobby Brown’s ex-wife, Whitney Houston.
“Well, every time I ask Ray J about Whitney he always says that’s just his friend. He’s not dating her. And I don’t think that he would lie to me. I said, ‘Well Ray, that’s not the way it looks. People think that you and Whitney are in a relationship.’ He was like, ‘Well, that’s what they’re gonna think, but I’m telling you the truth and I’m not dating Whitney. Whitney and I are just really good friends and that’s it.’ When I ask Whitney, she says the same thing, unless they are just pulling the wool over my eyes. But I think he’s telling the truth.”
Check out a sneek peep of Ray J’s new reality show “For The Love of Ray J” here.