UPDATE: Lisa Raye Got Played

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

We’ve been following this story for the last couple of weeks and it’s now being played out in court. Here’s the latest:

As it turns out, Michael Misick was playing his wife Lisa Raye. In her court testimony Lisa says she was lead to believe her husband was worth $180 million, while he says he told her he was only worth $8 million. Lisa also testified that Michael let her think he’d bought her a jet, when in reality it was a lease. She also thought Michael bought her a Rolls Royce Phantom, he even went so far as to present it to her in front of her cast mates on the set of ‘All of Us’ with a big red bow on it. Turns out it was also leased, and in her name no less.

Now Lisa’s stuck with a $6,500.00 car note. It was also revealed that Lisa’s name is on a $7 million dollar loan, that she claims to have no knowledge of.

This dude sounds like one shady character.

Read more about the Lisa Raye saga click the links below:

GALLERY: Wildest Celebrity Divorces

Click here to see the island of Turks and Caicos where all the drama is taking place.

Lisa Raye Blames Magazine Cover For Marriage Breakup

Lisa Raye Talks About Divorce: I’m Gonna Get Through This

Check out Lisa Raye and ex-husband Michael Misick in happier times:

If you think you’re a victim of domestic abuse or know someone who is, click here to read our story on domestic violence.