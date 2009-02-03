Vivica Fox: “I Am NOT Your Psychic Friend!”

Apparently Viv didn’t take the Dionne Warwick route when it comes to that janky Psychic Friends Network commercial we showed you yesterday. At least, according to Vivica, she’s not involved.

AOL BlackVoices says,

In a statement that the star of ‘Two Can Play That Game’ and ‘Soul Food’ sent via e-mail late Monday night, she declared: “Vivica A. Fox is no friend of The Psychic Friends Network.”

Fox is alleging that the footage circulating online “is using her unauthorized likeness, footage, voice and photographs as an endorsement of their service.”

Additionally, the actress is demanding that The Psychic Friends Network “cease and desist immediately” with use of the video and images.