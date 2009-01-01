HELLOBEAUTIFUL.com Nelly’s Apple Bottom Perfume Contest Rules

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

CONTEST DESCRIPTION:

The HELLOBEAUTIFUL.com Nelly’s Apple Bottoms Giveaway Contest (”Contest”) will begin at 12:00 PM on March 15, 2010 and end at 11:59 PM March 29, 2010 (”Contest Period”). One (1) winner will be awarded one (1) prize package

HOW TO ENTER:

1. Legal residents of the U.S. who are 16 years of age or older and are members of BlackPlanet.com will be able to take part in this Contest. To participate in the Contest, participants must do the following:

2. Go to HELLOBEAUTIFUL.com and in the comment section of the designated article, submit a photo of yourself in your best Apple Bottom outfit.

Photographic entries must:

• contain ONE person

• not be patently offensive, illegal, pornographic or obscene, or similarly inappropriate in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

• not infringe upon any rights of any third party including without limitation, copyright, trademark and right of publicity or privacy

• be taken and solely owned by the photographer (who is the contestant or parent/legal guardian) submitting the photo

• be unpublished and not have been submitted in other competitions

3. Contestants must be registered members of BlackPlanet.com to submit their comments at HELLOBEAUTIFUL.com. Membership is free. To join, go to BlackPlanet.com and submit the requested information.

4. Upon entering the Contest website, participants with a valid email address are to follow the on-screen instructions. Once a member becomes a winner, they will be contacted to confirm, their name, address, phone number, email address, and additional contact information in order to mail the prize to the winner’s residence.

5. Photo entries submitted by Contest participants will not be judged and will have no bearing on determining the grand prize winner, except that entries that do not contain the photo will be disqualified.

5. All Internet entries/comments must be received by 11:59 PM EST on March 29, 2010 or they will be void.

6. One entry per person per day during the Contest Period.

7. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s online entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the e-mail account at the time the entry was made.

8. The entry photo submitted by the winning contestant will be posted on the Contest website

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

1. The Contest is open only to legal residents of the United States who are registered members of BlackPlanet.com, and are 16 years of age or older at the time of Contest registration.

2. Employees of Radio One, Inc., Community Connect, Inc. or Interactive One, LLC (together “Company”), its officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, general sponsors, promotional partners, their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, parent companies, members of the immediate families (defined as spouse, child, sibling, parent, or grandparent), and members of the households (whether related or not) of any of the above are NOT eligible to participate or win in this Contest.

3. Persons who have won a prize in another contest or promotion of any kind from Company within the thirty-day (30) period immediately preceding the start date of this Contest are not eligible to participate

4. Contestants agree to abide with any applicable federal, state, local laws and regulations.

PRIZES:

Prize package will include the following: one (1) bottle of Nelly’s Apple Bottoms Perfume

One (1) prize package will be awarded during the Contest Period.

1. If a winner is unable to accept the prize, the prize will be forfeited in its entirety.

2. No substitution of prize is offered, no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Company management and/or the sponsor in its sole discretion.

3. All Contest winners must sign and date official Company release and waiver forms as requested. Failure to do so will result in the winner’s forfeiture of the prize.

4. All cash prizes won will be awarded in the form of a check.

5. Company will award the prizes only upon winner verification and final approval. Each winner or selected entrant will be notified by email, mail and/or phone within five (5) days after being selected (e.g., date of drawing). Each winner or selected entrant will then have five (5) days to respond with their information. Company will then send prizes or prize-verification information via the U.S. Mail. If the winner or selected entrant is unable to be contacted within five (5) days after being selected (e.g. drawing date), is ineligible, fails to claim a prize or fails to return completed and executed release forms and affidavits, if applicable and as required by Company, or if the prize notification or prize is returned undeliverable, that prize will be forfeited and an alternate entrant will be selected. If the winner is a minor (under the age of eighteen (18)), all release forms and affidavits must be signed by the winner’s parent or legal guardian.

EXECUTION:

1. During the Contest Period, eligible participants will be encouraged to take part in the Contest by commenting online at HELLOBEAUTIFUL.com. After completing their comments regarding a designated article posted on HELLOBEAUTIFUL.com, and submitting their photo entry in the comment section, entrants will be qualified for a chance to win the prize.

2. The grand prize drawing will take place on March 30, 2010. One (1) winner will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

3. The winner will be notified by email. Winner will be required to provide HELLOBEAUTIFUL.com with a mailing address to ship the prize. Interactive One, LLC will then ship one (1) prize package to the winner.

4. The entry submitted by the winning contestant will be posted on the Contest website.

5. All decisions made by Company management regarding any aspect of this Contest are final.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

1. Winners are responsible for all applicable taxes associated with the receipt of the prize (prizes are not transferable and may not be exchanged).

2. Any person winning over $600.00 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as required by law.

3. No purchase necessary. Contest is void where prohibited. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state, local laws and regulations.

4. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible contestants participating during the Contest Period.

5. By participating in the Contest, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, in any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes without additional compensation, and must sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the prize. By entering this Contest, each participant agrees to comply with these Official Contest Rules and the decisions of the Contest sponsor which shall be final and binding in all aspects relating to the Contest.

6. Company retains the right to disqualify any contestant if all contest rules are not followed.

7. All Contest winners will be required to sign a liability release prior to acceptance of any prize. Pursuant to the liability release, the winner or winners will agree to hold Company, any other Contest parties and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of the foregoing, harmless against any and all claims or liability, directly or indirectly related to or arising from or in connection with Contest participation or the acceptance, possession or use / misuse of any awarded prize or any portion thereof, or participation in prize-related activities, including but not limited to any related travel.

8. By accepting the prize, the winner acknowledges that Company has neither made, nor is in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose.

9. Any information collected by registering to enter the Contest shall be used only in a manner consistent with these Official Contest Rules.

10. Company, participating sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for the inability of any contestant to complete or continue an internet registration due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other connections, communication failures or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of entries, including any injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer arising from or relating to participation in this Promotion,. In addition, Company, participating sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for late, postage due, lost, misdirected, mutilated, illegible or incomplete contest entries. No mechanically reproduced or automated entries permitted. Entry materials/data that have been tampered with or altered are void. Once submitted, entries become the property of Company and will not be returned.

11. If for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the promotion is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts, criminal acts of third parties, an insufficient number of qualified contest entries, or any other causes beyond Company’s control which, in the Company’s sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, Company reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest at its sole discretion.

12. Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be in violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Company reserves the right to seek remedies and damages (including attorney’s fees) from any such entrant to the fullest extent of the law, including criminal prosecution.

13. To receive the name of the winner, send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt to: HELLOBEAUTIFUL GIVEAWAYS, c/o INTERACTIVE ONE, LLC 205 HUDSON ST. 6th Floor, NY, NY 10013 ATTN: Nelly’s Apple Bottoms Perfume Coordinator.

Also On HelloBeautiful: