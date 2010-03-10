CLOSE
HomeHealth

Want To Lose Weight? Dance It Off

Leave a comment

black woman -dancing

Tired of the treadmill? Tone up with a dancing workout that’ll target key trouble spots like your abs and thighs–all while burning anywhere from 300 to 400 calories per hour (or more, depending on the tempo). The best part: While classes are available at many gyms and dance studios, you can get your groove on with a home workout right in your own living room. Here are some tips from shape.com:

Dance #1: Salsa

Named for the Spanish word for sauce, this fast, spicy dance style is known for being both sultry and playful. Tip: Wear a skirt to accentuate the back-and-forth hip movements-it’ll help you keep rhythm so you get the most out of this core workout.

What it works: obliques

What to wear: Dancing heels or flats, dance skirt, fitted tank

Starter step:

1.) Stand facing forward with your feet together, holding your arms just above waist level.

2.) Keeping your knees loose, rock your weight to the ball of your left foot.

3.) Return left foot to center, then do the same with your right foot and keep repeating.

Turn your workout into playtime

Dance #2: Hip Hop

Now’s your chance to test your skills–and get a killer dancing workout while you’re at it. This urban dance style is all about bold, powerful muscle movements that tone all over, making it a worthwhile addition to your home workout routine.

What it works: glutes

What to wear: Tennis or aerobic sneakers, loose pants, fitted tank or sports bra, open hoodie.

Starter step:

1.) Stand with your hip-width apart, facing forward.

2.) Move your right foot out to the side until you’re in a squatting position. As your knees bend, lift your arms up in front of your chest.

3.) Pop up out of squatting position, placing most of your weight on your right foot. Move your arms from your chest down to your waist as though you were doing a tricep pull-down.

4.) Repeat for left foot and continue back and forth.

Take time out to take care of you

READ MORE HERE

Cardio , dancing , Salsa , weight loss

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
70th Annual Parsons Benefit
#BlackPressMatters: How The Solange X BlackPlanet Takeover Proves That When Celebs Collaborate With Black Media The Whole Family Wins
SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods Launch Event
The Plot Thickens: Jordyn Woods Is Spilling The Tea On ‘Red Table Talk’
20 items Trending Sharpton Leads National 'Justice For All' March In Washington DC
#BlackLivesMatter: Trayvon Martin’s Death Still Impacts America Seven Years Later
17 itemsMTV Video Music Awards 2014 - Arrival
Solange Just Brought Back BlackPlanet & Black Twitter Is Scrambling To Find Their Logins
6 itemsInaugural TPG Awards Ceremony
Phaedra Parks & Tone Kapone’s Relationship Is Thriving
15 itemsVanity Fair Oscar Party 2019 - Post Party Arrivals
Of Course Y’all President Tried To Make Spike Lee’s Historic Oscar Speech About Him
The Enemy Within - Pilot
Morris Chestnut Talks Trust, Love, and His Role In NBC’s The Enemy Within
Depression
White Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Ripping Out Braids From Student’s Scalp
16 items Breaking R. Kelly charged in Cook County with aggravated criminal sexual abuse
UPDATE: R. Kelly Makes Bail After Spending Weekend In Jail
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
This Former Black Trump Staffer Is Suing The President For Trying To Kiss Her Without Her Consent
25 items Trending 91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
When White Mediocrity Rules: Black Twitter Was Not Here For ‘Green Book’s’ Best Picture Win
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lisa Bonet Shut Down Ashley Graham + More Things You Probably Didn’t See During The Oscars
10 items91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Regina King, Spike Lee, Ruth Carter & Mahershala Ali Win Big At The Oscars
20 items91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Academy Awards
East Africa Yacht Week Promo Photos
HELLO WORLD: Yacht Week East Africa Is Catering To Black Women
Trending 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Mama’s Baby! Cardi B Shares Adorable Video Of Kulture
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close