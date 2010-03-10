Want To Lose Weight? Dance It Off

Tired of the treadmill? Tone up with a dancing workout that’ll target key trouble spots like your abs and thighs–all while burning anywhere from 300 to 400 calories per hour (or more, depending on the tempo). The best part: While classes are available at many gyms and dance studios, you can get your groove on with a home workout right in your own living room. Here are some tips from shape.com:

Dance #1: Salsa

Named for the Spanish word for sauce, this fast, spicy dance style is known for being both sultry and playful. Tip: Wear a skirt to accentuate the back-and-forth hip movements-it’ll help you keep rhythm so you get the most out of this core workout.

What it works: obliques

What to wear: Dancing heels or flats, dance skirt, fitted tank

Starter step:

1.) Stand facing forward with your feet together, holding your arms just above waist level.

2.) Keeping your knees loose, rock your weight to the ball of your left foot.

3.) Return left foot to center, then do the same with your right foot and keep repeating.

Turn your workout into playtime

Dance #2: Hip Hop

Now’s your chance to test your skills–and get a killer dancing workout while you’re at it. This urban dance style is all about bold, powerful muscle movements that tone all over, making it a worthwhile addition to your home workout routine.

What it works: glutes

What to wear: Tennis or aerobic sneakers, loose pants, fitted tank or sports bra, open hoodie.

Starter step:

1.) Stand with your hip-width apart, facing forward.

2.) Move your right foot out to the side until you’re in a squatting position. As your knees bend, lift your arms up in front of your chest.

3.) Pop up out of squatting position, placing most of your weight on your right foot. Move your arms from your chest down to your waist as though you were doing a tricep pull-down.

4.) Repeat for left foot and continue back and forth.

Take time out to take care of you

READ MORE HERE