Oprah Donates Big Bucks To Newark, NJ

The recession obviously isn’t hitting billionaire businesswoman Oprah Winfrey that hard – she just donated $1.5 million to non-profit organizations in Newark, NJ!

According to wcbstv.com,

The grants will go to Newark’s North Ward Center; St. Benedict’s Preparatory School; the drug-rehabilitation center Integrity House; a shelter for women and children called Apostle House and the community organization Newark Now.

Congratulations, Newark!

