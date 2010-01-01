Contest Rules , Style Boost. Shopping Spree

StyleBoost Shopping Spree

Official Rules

No purchase is necessary to enter or claim prize. A purchase will not increase a participant’s chances of winning.

Contest Description:

The StyleBoost Shopping Spree Contest (“Contest”) begins at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on March 5, 2010 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on March 31, 2010 (the “Contest Period”). One (1) winner will be awarded a One Thousand Dollar ($1,000) clothing shopping spree. Contest entry methods and participation are more fully described below.

Eligibility: The StyleBoost Shopping Spree (the “Contest”) is open to anyone who (i) is a legal U.S. resident, and (ii) is at least eighteen (18) years of age and a member of BlackPlanet.com. Employees of BlackPlanet.com and Interactive One, LLC (together “Sponsor”) and its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, advertising agencies, and the families and persons living in the same household as such employees, are not eligible to participate. The Contest is subject to all federal, state, and local laws. Void where prohibited or restricted by law or regulations. Persons who have won a prize in another contest or promotion of any kind from Sponsor within the thirty-day (30) period immediately preceding the start date of this Contest are not eligible to participate.

How To Enter:

Become a member of BlackPlanet.com. There is no fee charged to become a registered user of Blackplanet.com. Membership is free. To join, go to BlackPlanet.com and submit the requested information.

Log onto: Blackplanet.com/HelloBeautiful and click the StyleBoost Button. Follow the on-screen instructions and supply the requested information including name, address, and daytime phone number.

Submit an essay of up to one hundred (100) words explaining why you or someone you know would be excited to receive a shopping spree.

All entries must be received by 11:59pm EST on March 31, 2010, or they will be void. Submitted entries will not be acknowledged.

In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s online entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the e-mail account at the time the entry was made.

All decisions made by Sponsor regarding any aspect of this Contest are final.

Selection Of Winner: All entries will be judged by BlackPlanet staff members who, in their sole discretion, will select the winning entry from among the pool of eligible entries. The odds of winning depend upon the number of entries received.

Contest participants may nominate up to two separate individuals (including hem/herself).

Winner will be notified via their BlackPlanet.com Inbox on or about seven (7) days after the Contest Period ends. The decisions of the Sponsor are final and binding on all matters relating to the Contest. Winner will be required to sign and return to Sponsor an affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release within five (5) days of the date of winning notification; otherwise the prize will be forfeited, and if time permits, at the discretion of the Sponsor, an alternate entrant will be selected as the winner.

Prize: The winner will receive the following: a One Thousand Dollar ($1,000) clothing shopping spree in the form of a gift card or check (TBD).

All federal, state, and local taxes, and all other expenses not expressly listed above are the sole responsibility of the winners. No substitution of prize is offered, no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prize for one of equal or greater value.

Any person winning over $600.00 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as required by law.

By accepting the prize, the winner acknowledges that Sponsor has neither made, nor is in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose.

Release of Liability: By participating, entrants agree to release Sponsor, its subsidiaries, affiliates, partners, employees, directors, agents, advertising agencies, and all other associated with the development and execution of this Contest, from any and against any and all injury, loss or damage caused or claimed to be caused by your participation in the Contest and/or the acceptance, awarding, receipt, use and/or misuse of the prize, and you agree that these entities are in no matter responsible for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to the Contest and/or the awarding of any prize. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in the event that the preceding release is determined by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid or void for any reason, entrant agrees that, by entering the Contest, (i) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with the Contest, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action; (ii) any claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Contest, but in no event attorney’s fees; and (iii) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than damages for actual out-of-pocket expenses.

General Conditions: By participating in the Contest, entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules, including all eligibility requirements and all decisions of Sponsor, which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Contest. Sponsor is not responsible for: (i) lost, late, misdirected, damaged, garbled or illegible entries/registrations; (ii) error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry/registration materials, or for the inability of any entrant to complete or continue an internet registration due to inadvertent disconnections, technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry information by Sponsor on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any web site or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of entries or any combination thereof; or (iii) any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in the Contest.

Sponsor reserves the right to: (i) permanently disqualify from any contest it sponsors any person it believes has intentionally violated these official rules; and (ii) suspend, modify or terminate the Contest if Sponsor believes, in its sole discretion, that the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tempering, technological corruption, or if any portion of the Contest is compromised by virus, bugs, worms, unauthorized human intervention, fraud, acts of God, strikes, terrorist acts, criminal acts of third parties, an insufficient number of qualified Contest entries, malfunction, error, disruption or damage or any causes beyond Sponsor’s control which is impairing or will impair the administration, security, fairness, integrity of the Contest. If Contest is terminated before the end date, Sponsor will determine the winner from all eligible entries received as of the termination date. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any unauthorized entries, including, without limitation, multiple entries from the same person.

By entering the Contest, the winner agrees to have their name, voice, photo, and likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest in any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising and publicity purposes, without further compensation.

Sponsor retains the right to disqualify any entrant if all Contest rules are not followed.

LEGAL WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL, WHETHER OR NOT AN ENTRANT, TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE, DESTROY, TAMPER OR VANDALIZE THIS WEB SITE OR INTERFERE WITH THE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST, IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND DILIGENTLY PURSUE ALL REMEDIES AGAINST ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Winner’s Name: For names of winners, please send a self-addressed stamped envelope, to: StyleBoost Coordinator, Interactive One, 205 Hudson Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10013.

