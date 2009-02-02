Ryan Leslie’s New Song Has Women Speaking Gibberish

When I first read the title of Ryan Leslie’s new song, “Gibberish,” I was thinking all kinds of inappropriate things – like, the song was about him doing a chick so good he leaves her speaking gibberish… etc, etc. However, I didn’t realize that most of the song… is actually gibberish. And then I couldn’t understand why I liked it so much!

Take a listen to it below. What do you think?

RYAN LESLIE – “GIBBERISH”

