Rumor: Did Chris Brown and Rihanna Split Up?

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Looks like one of our favorite couples may have gone their separate ways. Mediatakeout.com is reporting that Chris Brown and Rihanna may have split up.

The word on the street is that Rihanna and Chris have decided to take a break, and there’s evidence that this may be true. Over the weekend, Chris partied it up in Europe (even though his last concert was Thursday night). Where was Rihanna, you ask? In Orlando enjoying the Superbowl festivities.

And here’s another reason why they may have actually split. According to one of MediaTakeOut.com’s insiders, things have been testy for the couple for a few months. The insider explains, “Chris accompanied Rihanna on her tour for months and Rihanna did the same for Chris. And while Rihanna was very well compensated for her performing, Chris [wasn’t].”

Let’s hope this is just a rumor, we kinda like these two together. Here’s some pics of the couple in happier times.