J-Hud Back In The Spotlight At Superbowl

From MTV.com

In her first public appearance since the tragic murders of her mother, brother and nephew in October, Oscar winner and “American Idol” vet Jennifer Hudson gave a stunning performance of the national anthem before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Stepping onto a small blue platform, Hudson took a deep breath and leaned easily into the microphone, letting loose her signature crystalline vocals on the country’s anthem, bringing the song a dreamy quality that rivaled one of the other great renditions of the anthem at the big game: Whitney Houston’s legendary soul shakedown in 1991 during the first Gulf War.

Did you miss it?  Watch it right here!

To the rest of the article click here.

For more J-Hud on Hellobeautiful.com click here.

