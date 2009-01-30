Actress Embodies Aaliyah

Canadian R&B/pop singer Keshia Chante has been picked to play the late singer/actress Aaliyah. According to the NY Post, director Bill Condon says, “We are going to great extremities to make this movie perfect. We have [Keisha] Chante in extensive training studying, speaking with family members, watching personal footage and in choreography training with Aaliyah’s choreographer and dear friend Fatima Robinson,” he told the New York Post. “This movie will be seamless the same way it was for Selena fans who enjoyed Jennifer Lopez.”
Here are some of our favorite Aaliyah moments.
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful