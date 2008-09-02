Pack My Heart For December

Summer in New York City is fun, exciting and full of possibilities. One minute, you can be with friends, chillin’ at Habana Outpost, drinkin’ a frozen margarita. The next – having mind sex on a bench in the Promenade overlooking the city by the water with a pretty girl who happened to catch your eye. But with fall fastly approaching and that nasty snow soon to turn Bed-Stuy into Slushville, everyone is tryna get wifed up now for the Winter Wonderland lovin’ season.

Ladies, let me ask you this: You walk around looking ’bout as good as Meagan Good in a bikini, lickin’ an ice cream cone during the summer and can’t be caught by a brotha with some good bait (job, own place, etc.). But, come winter, you run around looking like Aunt Jemima with some Alexander McQueen’s on and are suddenly “ready for love”…? Where’s the magic, ladies?

Love in New York seems to make sense during the chillier months anyway. The heat drives people insane, and if there’s one thing I love to do, it’s people watching. The city is known for wearing its heart on its sleeve, and its citizens are no different. Yet arguing and yelling on the street isn’t my thing. Having been a happily single man of 3 1/2 years now and coming up on ano numero quatro, the bachelor streak has made me wish I’d jumped aboard the love locomotive to get that mistletoe kiss that I’ve been missing.

All in all, while us bachelor’s are plotting that next New Year’s resolution, I am starting the petition now for Hello Beautiful to have an XXX-Mas Jamboree for the single’s only! With music provided by T-Pain, Trey Songz, Alicia Keys and Keyshia Cole, that yuletide feeling, mixed with a lot of suped-up eggnog, will have you forgetting that you’re missing a few logs to warm-up that fire in your bed.

Ladies, what do you think? Are the colder months the time when you want to settled? Or do us guys have to wear more than just misteltoe to remove your wrapping paper? Speak on it!

