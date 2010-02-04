Kanye Caught Wearing Amber’s Pants!!!

Kanye and Amber both share an interesting sense of style.
Apparently, they also share clothes!
Check out Amber rocking her cute jeans here:
Now check out this photo of Kanye rocking a pair that are curiously similar!
Hmmm…are you rocking your girl’s pants ‘Ye? What other garments do you two share?
Check out more of the duo’s interesting fashion sense below:
Check out more of Amber Rose and Kanye below:
