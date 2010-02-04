Kanye Caught Wearing Amber’s Pants!!!

Kanye and Amber both share an interesting sense of style.

Apparently, they also share clothes!

Check out Amber rocking her cute jeans here:

Now check out this photo of Kanye rocking a pair that are curiously similar!

Hmmm…are you rocking your girl’s pants ‘Ye? What other garments do you two share?

Check out more of the duo’s interesting fashion sense below:

PETA On Kanye & Amber: “Pathetic Creatures”

GALLERY: Kanye & Amber Rock More Fur In Paris

Check out more of Amber Rose and Kanye below: