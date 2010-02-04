Naomi Campbell Plans Haiti Relief All-Star Fashion Show

Naomi Campbell is the latest celebrity to take on a Haitian relief initiative.

According to the Huffington Post, Campbell is organizing an all star fashion show set to take place during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week. She is teaming up with top designers, who are in turn creating custom pieces to be shown on the runway and then sold at Net-A-Porter on March 15, with proceeds going to the organization CARE. Campbell states,

“Everyone else is trying to help Haiti, and we wanted to do our part on the fashion side of things. The response has been overwhelming. No one has said `no’ – which means a lot because it’s such a busy time with designers preparing their fall collections.”

Huff Post is reporting that Campbell has called upon her friends, including Christy Turlington and the Duchess of York, asking them to participate. Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe is putting together the looks, and designer Marc Jacobs has already created a special Louis Vuitton handbag, one of many items that will go on sale on the Net-a-Porter Web site.

Campbell, who rarely walks the runways is also slated to hit the catwalk for the charity event. She has previously organized Fashion for Relief events at the Bryant Park tents to benefit disaster victims in New Orleans, Tanzania and Mumbai, India.

The show is taking place at New York’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 12. If you are interested in attending, tickets will go on sale to American Express cardmembers Friday through Ticketmaster.

