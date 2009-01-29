Would You Watch Porn… In 3D?!

[From Yahoo!]

HONG KONG (AFP) – A Hong Kong filmmaker aims to lure audiences back to the cinema with what what he says is the world’s first 3D erotic movie, according to a newspaper report.

Stephen Shiu Jnr., chairman of One Dollar Production, said he would use special effects to make the love scenes in his 30 million-Hong Kong dollar (four million US) “3D Sex and Zen” as realistic as possible.

“The 3D erotica will probably be the world’s first,” he told the Sunday Morning Post.

“Just imagine that you’ll be watching it as if you were sitting beside the bed.”

The film is based loosely on the 17th century Chinese erotic classic “The Carnal Prayer Mat,” a tale about how overindulgence in pleasure can lead to tragedy.

Shiu told the newspaper that about 25 to 30 percent of the movie would be love scenes, including many close-ups. He said the actresses would appear to be only a few centimentres (inches) from the viewers, who would have to wear special glasses to enjoy the 3D effects.

The producer said he was planning to use adult video actresses from Japan and Taiwan. But he admitted having difficulties in finding the male lead.

“We’re having trouble finding a male lead who is willing to undress in front of the camera. It’s a lot more difficult to find an actor than an actress for this kind of movie.”

Shooting will begin in April and it is expected to be released in time for Christmas, the report said.

Hong Kong has seen the closure of many cinemas in recent years as traditional movie-goers switch to watching films on DVD at home.

