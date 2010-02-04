First Lady’s Obesity Campaign Hits Close To Home

First lady Michelle Obama framed her national campaign against childhood obesity in intensely personal terms, relating that her own daughters were starting to get off-track before the family’s pediatrician gave her a wake-up call and warned her to watch it.

Some people feel that by the First Lady addressing this issue, it will begin to promote eating disorders, especially when she used her daughters Sasha and Malia’s weight as examples after they visited their pediatrician:

“In my eyes I thought my children were perfect. I didn’t see the changes… I wasn’t always aware of how all the calories and fat in some of the processed foods I was buying were adding up. Sasha and Malia’s doctor cautioned me that I had to look at my children’s BMI and he was concerned that something was getting off balance.”

We see nothing wrong with a parent taking an interest in what their children are eating!

