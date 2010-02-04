Tyra Interviews Women With 2 Vaginas

The Tyra Banks show definitely capitalizes on the exploitation of medical anomalies in order to maintain viewership, but yesterday’s show took things to a whole new level.

Tyra kicked off the perplexing show by stating that although there were only 5 women seated on her stage, between them they have 10 vaginas. WTF?

The women each dished on their complicated conditions, and revealed how having two vaginas affects their sex lives (double the options?!), childbirth and their relationships.

One woman even revealed that she alternates vaginas during sex sometimes, and her partner doesn’t even notice the difference!

Check out yesterday’s episode below:

