Gabourey Sidibe: “I’m Terrified Of Mike Tyson”

Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe has developed a crippling fear of boxer Mike Tyson after finding herself frozen to the spot as he walked by her at a recent awards ceremony.

The Precious star, who landed her first Academy Award nomination on Tuesday, attended the Golden Globes in Hollywood last month, where Tyson was also a guest.

Sidibe didn’t speak a word to the retired boxer because she was scared off by his intimidating facial tattoo.

She explains, “At the Golden Globes Mike Tyson was there. I didn’t realise, but I’m terrified of Mike Tyson. “I saw him and I was standing with my manager and said, ‘Don’t move, don’t move’. There’s something about him. I’m sure he’s a very nice man, but there’s something about a face tattoo. It says, ‘I’ve gone as far as I want to go in society’ and it makes me want to take a few steps back. I’m sure he’s nice though.”

