GIRLFIGHT: “Ray J’s” Danger vs. “Diddy’s” Poprah

Last Friday, For the Love of Ray J star Danger attended the Haiti fundraiser event at Hollywood’s Laugh Factory thrown by I Want to Work for Diddy star Poprah. The video above unravels the story a bit…

Danger got on stage to speak and wouldn’t get off, so Poprah had to intervene. Then Poprah took Danger to the red carpet to give her a chance to speak on all the rumors surrounding her recent interviews about her family issues, Ray J and other things… and all hell broke loose!

Danger: “I Did Not Lose Custody Of My Baby”

Danger Threatens Ray J & Mariah Carey!