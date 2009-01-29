Jesse Jackson Writes Letter To Obama

[From Essence.com]

The Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr., is one of the only other African-American men to be seriously considered for the Democratic nomination as president. Rev. Jackson’s two presidential campaigns hit a milestone in U.S. politics: in 1984, his campaign registered over 1 million new voters, won 3.5 million votes and aided the Democrats in regaining control of the Senate in 1986. In 1988, his campaign registered over 2 million new voters and won 7 million votes.

A civil rights leader and founder of the RainbowPUSH Coalition, Inc., Jackson sat down to write an open letter to President Barack Obama. With the passion Jackson is known for, he challenges the nation’s first Black President to carefully examine important policies including those relating to the economy, education and Voting Rights Act.

