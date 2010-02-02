HomeGossip & Rumors

Bey To Rescue Gaga From Prison In “Telephone” Video

Beyonce and Lady Gaga have begun shooting the second part of their “Video Phone” collaboration, for the song “Telephone.”

The much anticipated follow up video is being shot today in LA and according to reports from New York Magazine, its going to be one hell  of an adventure. Even though Gaga’s “Telephone” is about trying to dance and get drunk in the club despite being badgered by an insecure boyfriend on her cell phone all night, the video plot seems totally unrelated. NY Mag writes,

The concept for the video reportedly involves Gaga getting imprisoned and Beyoncé rescuing her. As for their costumes, which are what’s really important here, the divas are said to be wearing “destroyed denim pieces” by designers Franc Fernandez and Oscar Olima.

Beyonce totally disrespected Gaga’s outrageous style aesthetic in “Video Phone,” by putting her in a plain white (boring) corset. It will be interesting to see whether Gaga chooses to exact revenge, or bring Bey up to speed with her own wild fashion sense. So far it has been reported that the video will not have any dancing, so in a way Gaga is forcing Beyonce to conform to her own style of showmanship. NY mag goes on to say,

Lady Gaga respectfully put her masks and crazy body stockings aside to wear a plain white leotard in Beyoncé’s “Videophone” video. Gaga has said she told Beyoncé prior to shooting, “I don’t want to show up in some frickin’ hair bow and be fashion Gaga in your video … I want to do you.” Because fashion is where Gaga outshines Beyoncé … and pretty much everyone. Shaking it is where Beyoncé outshines Gaga … and pretty much everyone.

The two have already chosen Tyrese to play the leading man in the video, as if we needed another reason to tune in.

Take a look at the two super-stars in this gallery:

If you haven’t heard the club banger yet, hear it below:

Watch Video Phone here:

