Justin Takes It Off For Beyoncé

According to US Magazine,
Beyonce had second thoughts about doing that infamous 2008 ‘Saturday Night Live” sketch where Justin Timberlake auditions for her video, he reveals in a new interview.
To calm her nerves, Timberlake popped by her dressing room in a robe covering a leotard, he tells CBS’ Katie Couric in an interview for next week’s pre-Grammy special.
He then dropped the robe and stood there.
Timberlake said Beyonce was like, “I can’t look anywhere but your face right now!”
We don’t know about you, but we’d LOVE for him to come disrobe for us!
