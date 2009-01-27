Rudy Huxtable Talks Sex

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Keshia Knight Pulliam also known as Rudy Huxtable wants to take on Canada’s 79-year-old sexpert Sue Johansson. She’s pitching a couple’s counseling talk show called, ahem, Butt-naked and Bubbles. SMH!!!

“You have this arbitrary old white woman, pointing out toys and talking about sex,” Pulliam tells the gossip blog Bossip of the current state of TV sex therapy. “Which is also almost funny. It’s more comical than an actual real perspective.” Nevermind that Toronto-born Dr. Sue has been a registered nurse since before Keshia was born. Wouldn’t you rather learn about orgasms from the fourth-place contestant on Celebrity Mole Yucatan?

