Rudy Huxtable Talks Sex

Keshia Knight Pulliam also known as Rudy Huxtable wants to take on Canada’s 79-year-old sexpert Sue Johansson. She’s pitching a couple’s counseling talk show called, ahem, Butt-naked and Bubbles. SMH!!!
“You have this arbitrary old white woman, pointing out toys and talking about sex,” Pulliam tells the gossip blog Bossip of the current state of TV sex therapy. “Which is also almost funny. It’s more comical than an actual real perspective.” Nevermind that Toronto-born Dr. Sue has been a registered nurse since before Keshia was born. Wouldn’t you rather learn about orgasms from the fourth-place contestant on Celebrity Mole Yucatan?
