Rumor: Rihanna To Join Charlie’s Angels

Looks like Rihanna is heading for the big screen. According to mediatakeout.com the producer of the hit movie Charlie’s Angels is considering making Rihanna the Fourth Angel.

Pproducer Nancy Juvonen told SciFiWire.com:

INTERVIEWER: Is the idea the same three Angels, Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu-not to start over with a new trio?

Juvonen: I think that’s part of it. I’m really into that when the show had the four Angels on for a while, and Farrah [Fawcett]’s little sister, Cheryl Ladd, came in. There was something fun with that, I think, that’s very iconic of the show. So I’m a little on that.

