CLOSE
Home

Rumor: Rihanna To Join Charlie’s Angels

Leave a comment

Looks like Rihanna is heading for the big screen.  According to mediatakeout.com the producer of the hit movie Charlie’s Angels  is considering making Rihanna the Fourth Angel.

Pproducer Nancy Juvonen told SciFiWire.com:

INTERVIEWER: Is the idea the same three Angels, Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu-not to start over with a new trio?

Juvonen: I think that’s part of it. I’m really into that when the show had the four Angels on for a while, and Farrah [Fawcett]’s little sister, Cheryl Ladd, came in. There was something fun with that, I think, that’s very iconic of the show. So I’m a little on that.

Read more here.

Check out Rihanna Has Hype Hair click here.

Charlie's Angel , rihanna

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close