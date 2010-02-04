TRAILER: Kimora, New Hubby & Baby Enter The “Fab Lane”

The Style Network has ordered seven one-hour episodes of Kimora Lee Simmons’ TV show “Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane.”

The premiere episode of the third season features Kimora in the final stages of her pregnancy, in addition to the birth of her son and third child Kenzo Lee, whose father is actor Djimon Hounsou.

As she celebrates the birth of her new son, Kimora must also finish remodeling her Beverly Hills home within the month.

The second episode features Kimora making final preparations for Fashion Week in New York, while attempting to help her girls go back to school, which is conveniently located 3,000 miles away, in Los Angeles. The show premieres Sunday, March 21 at 9:00 PM.

Also, a half-hour special debut will debut on Valentine’s Day and feature never-before-seen personal home videos documenting the birth of Kenzo Lee.

Kimora On Baby Kenzo: “He’s Very Manly!”

GALLERY: Kimora & Djimon’s Date Night

Watch some of our favorite “Life In The Fab Lane” clips:

“I’m not prepared for this!” See what brings Kimora to tears hours before her big fashion show!

While attempting to get back into shape, see what Kimora decided to eat after her very first work out!