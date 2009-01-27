Aretha’s Hat Flying Off Shelves!

SERIOUSLY?!

It looks like we’re gonna have to quit clowning the Queen’s hat over here, since it’s apparently the hottest shit on the block these days.

We mentioned last week that calls were pouring in for Franklin’s custom-made hat by Luke Song of Mr. Song Millinery, but after selling thousands (THOUSANDS!) of this glittery lid, Song has decided to create a Queen-inspired collection of 12 hats in various colors and bow sizes.

We’re not kidding.

Says People,

While Aretha’s hat was a customized version, Song will be responding to demand by producing a collection of 12 hats in a variety of colors and bow sizes, priced from $150-$220. The Aretha-inspired collection will be shown during February’s Women’s Wear in Nevada trade show in Las Vegas. The company sells its hats in over 500 U.S. stores. and while they usually doesn’t name their toppers, this collection will be named after the singer herself.

Want one of your own? Go to mrsongmillinery.com to order.

