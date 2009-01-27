History Made–Woman Gives Birth To 8 Babies

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

A woman gave birth Monday to eight babies, only the second time in history octuplets have survived more than a few hours. The unidentified lady gave birth to six boys and two girls weighing between 1 pound, 8 ounces and 3 pounds, 4 ounces.

Doctors at Kaiser Permanante Bellflower Medical Center told The Associated Press that the hospital had scheduled a Caesarean section for seven babies, but doctors were surprised by the eighth. Forty-six hospital staff and four delivery rooms were used for the births. The children were born nine weeks premature and two newborns were placed on ventilators and a third needs oxygen.

Hospital officials would not release any information about the mother, including her name, condition or whether she used fertility drugs. They did, however, say she planned to breast feed all of them.

The world’s first live octuplets were born in March 1967 in Mexico City, but all the babies died within 14 hours, according to Encyclopedia Britanica.

All we can say is Good Luck!!!!

Also On HelloBeautiful: