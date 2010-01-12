STYLE TRIAL: Are You Guilty Of Rocking The Catsuit?

The catsuit is one of those trends that spreads like wildfire in the celeb world, where it is often more important to wear something attention grabbing than fashionable.

Unfortunately, since many of us regular folks look to celebs for our fashion inspiration, the trend has trickled down into places where it is just plain inappropriate. Catsuits are teetering on the brink of fashion failure, so we took the issue to the court of style in order to get a decisive verdict on the fate of the catsuit.

Take a look at the pros and cons below:

There you have it fashionistas. The Cat suit is officially a no go for 2010! (Unless of course you want to look silly like some of these style trial law-breakers)