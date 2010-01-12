Skin Care For Your 20’s, 30’s & 40’s

How to look flawless — no matter your age!

Most of us take our skin for granted. Moisturizing, facials and applying sunscreen is something that we think we don’t have to worry about when we’re in our teens and 20s. But the truth is, the earlier you start taking care of your skin, the better it’ll look in the future. And if you’re in your 30s and 40s, you can still reap the benefits of a good skin care regimen. The key is to not only start something, but to keep it up.

In Your 20s

Your skin is in its prime, and it’s unlikely to be showing signs of age, sun damage or the effects of bad habits like smoking, drinking and late nights.

Skincare

If you haven’t already started taking care of your skin, there’s no better time than now. “Prevention is the key for your 20s,” says dermatologist Dr. Kenneth Beer.

What to do: Dr. Beer’s first piece of advice: If you smoke, stop now. Sun protection is imperative as well. Dr. Beer says most skin damage is done before the age of 20, but sun exposure thereafter “only adds insult to injury.”

What to use: Start using antioxidant-rich products and sunscreen every day to help stave off damage. Dr. Beer advises his patients to use prescription retinoids like Retin-A in their 20s. He says, “If I had it my way, everyone would be on it.” To round out your skincare regimen, incorporate a scrub like Scientific Skin White Bamboo Exfoliant ($68, idealskin.com) into your weekly regimen.

