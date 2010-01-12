WTF? MJ’s Funeral Nominated For NAACP “Variety Show” Award

Last we heard, a variety show – complete with monologues, skits, comedy sketches, and musical performances – was strictly for entertainment. What’s entertaining about a funeral?

Billie J. Green, the former head of the NAACP’s Beverly Hills branch, has written a letter blasting the national president Ben Jealous for allowing Michael Jackson’s televised memorial service to be nominated for the organization’s Image Award as a variety show.

He wrote:

“Even though entertainers did perform, it was still a memorial service/funeral to honor this young man.

The NAACP’s Image Awards were created to honor people who portrayed positive images of African-Americans in the entertainment industry. This show has always been a legitimate awards presentation. Unfortunately, this recent nomination of Michael Jackson’s memorial service/funeral has resulted in the ridicule of the Image Awards as a legitimate awards show. This nomination is an embarrassment to the past and present members of the NAACP and the African-American community as a whole.

As someone who has worked closely with the NAACP to create jobs and positive images in the entertainment industry, I am truly ashamed of this recent nomination. Please see below for some additional information that I have provided for your perusal.

Thank you for your time. I hope that you can do something to correct this situation.”

