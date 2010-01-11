Caught On Camera: Boyfriend Behind Model’s Acid Attack

This weekend, 20/20 profiled 26-year-old former model Katie Piper, whose face was badly burned when a stranger threw sulfuric acid at her on a London sidewalk two years ago.

Of her life before the attack, Piper says “I was quite wild, carefree, 24 years old. I thought I was invincible, lived for the moment and loved life,” she said.

Piper said her looks were the key to her aspiring career as a model and television presenter. But her dreams were destroyed that day.

She explains that she met her now ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Danny Lynch, on Facebook. He was a martial arts enthusiast who first saw her when she was working at martial arts matches as a ring girl.

However, their relationship would grow to be abusive, as Lynch became increasingly possessive and had one time locked her in a hotel room until morning and raped her after she had refused to have sex with him. Once Piper attempted to cut all ties with him, Lynch hired someone to carry out the attack. Over a phone call, Lynch asked Piper to go to an internet cafe across the street to read a final message he had written her regarding their relationship. He asked her to describe what she was wearing and as she walked, a man holding a coffee cup approached her. She readied to give him change, assuming he was homeless, but instead he threw sulfuric acid on her, disfiguring her face forever. SEE & READ MORE HERE!

