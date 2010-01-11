Sisqo Ordered To Pay Child Support! Mother Was 14 Years Old!

R&B singer Sisqo has been ordered to pay monthly support for a child he had with a 14 year old fan, according to Swiss reports.

The Thong Song hitmaker reportedly had sex with the young fan following a show with his band Dru Hill in Zurich in 1999.

The girl fell pregnant and welcomed a son, named Ian, who she claims was fathered by Sisqo.

The unnamed female, now 25, filed papers in a Swiss court last year (09) seeking financial help from the singer.

Describing their alleged encounter in court documents, the woman said, “After the concert Sisqo was standing with his band at the bar. We went over and talked to them. Then everything went very fast.

“I was so young, but I wanted to enjoy my life. Ian often saw his father on TV. He’s very proud of him. It’s up to his father to prove he’s right to be proud.”

According to British tabloid the News of the World, a judge has ordered Sisqo – who has allegedly avoided taking a paternity test – to make monthly child support payments, although the amount is unknown.

Sisqo Shows Off His Thong! And We’re Not Talking About The Song

VIDEO: Sisqo Attempts Comeback…FAILS