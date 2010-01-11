Guess Who? Celebrity Yearbook Photos!

This one shouldn’t be too hard considering these photos probably weren’t taken more than 10 years ago.

It’s the most-talked about rappers of the moment Nicki Minaj and Drake!

Her quote reads: “To survive is to stay alive in the face of opposition.”

His goal was: “To be a breakdancer/singer and to marry…”

Look, at them now!

