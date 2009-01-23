Smithsonian To Michelle Obama: “Take It Off!”

[From Wall Street Journal]

It’s not just fashion followers who want Michelle Obama’s clothes – now that she’s moved into the White House, the Smithsonian wants at her wardrobe, too.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History this week begins collecting Obama items for its “First Ladies at the Smithsonian” permanent exhibition and is sending a letter to Mrs. Obama requesting both her Isabel Toledo and Jason Wu outfits from Inauguration Day – for starters. The museum’s collection of first lady paraphernalia includes inauguration day ballgowns, White House china, portraits and personal possessions such as hats or fans of first ladies ranging from Martha Washington to Laura Bush.

