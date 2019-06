This weekend, Alicia Keys made her musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live, the first episode of 2010, with Charles Barkley co-hosting and introducing her performances. Watch her drunk dialing sketch below, which seems inspired by her video, “You Don’t Know My Name.”

