SPOTTED: Fantasia & Her Married Man In Barbados!

Fantasia and her married boyfriend Antwaun Cook hit the beaches of Barbados this weekend, while she was in town to headline the island’s Music Festival.

The story goes that Fantasia met the T-Mobile salesman in North Carolina and started dating him very soon after–despite him having a wife and 3 kids.

Here was her denial:

Yes, [the rumors] were all really cute to me. I guess it was something about a guy from T-Mobile? Inaccurate. He was hot, but I think I’m looking for my own man. There’s no boo in my life, I’m married to my career. Right now I’m not really focused on a boyfriend; we all know what happens when you get them… I have no tattoo on my shoulder, [the rumor] was very well put together! I wear my body out more purposefully now and when I’m walking I see people checking, “Like does she have a tattoo there?” As a matter of fact, I’ve never even [met him] before. I think I’d want to be with a guy who’s in the same tax bracket as I am … or higher!

Now, what’s your statement, ‘Tasia?

Did Fantasia Steal Someone’s Husband?

Fantasia Addresses Rumors On “106 & Park”