On the first episode of Fantastia Barrino’s new VH1 reality show ‘Fantasia For Real’ the 25-year-old singer takes us inside her recording studio where she is seen working on her new album.

She gives us a sneak peak listen of a brand new song which is titled ‘Move on Me’. The former American Idol champ refers to it as a “feel good song” as she had just broken up with her boyfriend Young Dro at the time.

Watch the full episode below: