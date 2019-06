The spring 2010 runway shows laid out all of the hottest hair trends for the coming season.

From pigtails to braids, bouffants to flattops, the designers invented, concocted and resurrected all sorts of hair hairdos to represent their collections. Take a look at this compilation, put together by ELLE Magazine, of the hottest runway hair trends.

Will you be rocking any of these looks in the new year?

2010 Trend: How To Rock A Fierce Ponytail

Supermodel Liya Kebede Covers ELLE Mag