Feed Your Family A Healthy Meal On $10 Or Less

These days, seems like everyone’s looking to stretch a buck and cut down on grocery spending—while still enjoying great-tasting dishes. These new $10 Spot recipes definitely fit the bill. Here’s one entree and side dish (see below the gallery) for you to do over the weekend!

Coconut Mango Chicken with Black Beans (4 Servings, Prep: 15 min., Cook: 15 min.)

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound boneless chicken breast, cut into strips

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1/2 cup chicken broth

1 cup coconut milk

1 mango, peeled and cut into 1/2 inch pieces

Salt and pepper

Two 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1/4 cup chopped mint

Directions:

1. In a large skillet, heat the oil over high heat. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until browned, about 3 minutes. Add the coriander, and stir for about 30 seconds. Add the chicken broth, lower the heat and simmer for 3 minutes, scraping up any browned bits; transfer to a plate. Add the coconut milk to the skillet, increase the heat and boil to reduce by half, about 4 minutes. Stir in the mango and cook until warmed through. Return the chicken to the skillet, toss and remove from the heat; season with salt and pepper.

2. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, simmer the black beans over low heat. Stir in the lime juice and 3 tablespoons mint.

3. Divide the beans among 4 plates. Top with the chicken and remaining mint.

How To Help Your Man Combat Digestive Disorders

Top 4 Common Workout Mistakes

Wild Rice Pilaf with Mushrooms and Pecans (4 Servings, Prep: 10 min, Cook: 1 hour)

Ingredients:

3 ounces wild rice (about 1/2 cup)

1/2 pound orzo pasta

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 pound cremini mushrooms, sliced

1/3 cup pecans, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

Half of a 15.5-ounce can chickpeas, drained

Salt

Directions:

1. Cook the wild rice according to package directions; transfer to a large bowl. Meanwhile, in a pot of boiling, salted water, cook the orzo until al dente; drain. Add to the wild rice.

2. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring frequently, until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Add the pecans and sage and cook, stirring frequently, until the nuts are toasted and the mushrooms are tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in the peas and chickpeas. Add the vegetable mixture to the orzo mixture; season with salt.