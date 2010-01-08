Sisqo Shows Off His Thong – And We’re Not Talkin’ About The Song!

Sisqo is a cast member on the latest installment of the UK reality tv series “Celebrity Big Brother,” a gameshow in which a group of contestants live in isolation from the outside world.

The latest task in the house was it’s first ever ‘Hunk Off’ where it was explained to the males of the house that they would go head-to-head in three rounds, the first being swimwear, to win the title of ‘Hunkiest Housemate.’

Sisqo was worried about wearing the bathing suit, a brightly colored genital pouch, saying “I gotta shave.”

However, the women of the house served as judges and, in the end, Sisqo received the winner’s crown and sash.

What the hell happened to the Sisqo we once knew? Is he that desperate to get his career back on track?

