Is Ne-Yo’s New Girlfriend Steve McNair’s Ex-Mistress?

I’m hearing that Ne-Yo’s new arm candy Monyetta Shaw has a shady past, an has a history of getting a lot of male (both married and single) “attention” for herself.

According to ybf.com, while Steve McNair was married to his wife Mechelle, Monyetta was one of his mistresses. And get this, Monyetta is the woman Steve’s mistress Sahel Kazemi believed was coming between her and Steve…causing her to snap.

Ne-Yo may want to watch his back!

Monyetta went to school at Southern University at Shreveport, later graduated from Louisiana Tech, and has been in videos and played “Odetta” in the 2008 film Soul Men. I’m hearing she has dated Ludacris, Dwight Howard, Hosea Chanchez, and many other athletes and male celebs.

