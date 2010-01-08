WTF? ATL Housewives Nominated For NAACP “Image” Award

According to the NAACP Image Award website:

“Presented annually, the NAACP Image Awards is the nation’s premier event celebrating the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts as well as those individuals or groups who promote social justice.”

But somehow, the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” castmates have slipped through the cracks and landed a nomination for “Outstanding Reality Series.” Sure, the show is outstanding, but in what way?

Now, don’t get us wrong…we love us some RHOA, but what image are they portraying? A cat-fighting, wig-snatching, money-hungry one? We’re not so sure that’s a positive representation of women…or of blacks.

Take a look at the wives from last season’s premiere party: