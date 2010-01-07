Jaheim Returns For “Another Round”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

R&B crooner Jaheim is ready to go another round with his fifth studio album, a new look, and Twitter..

With a February 9 release date, just in time for Valentine’s Day, the album features production from Kaygee, among others, and a new look for the singer who had much success with songs like “Never” and “Put That Woman First”. Shedding his signature braids, Jaheim starts this ’round’ with a fresh cut and gentlemanly swagger to match.

Jaheim recently signed on to Twitter where he told fans “My new album ANOTHER ROUND will be in stores on February 9th. Ya’ll ready for some new Jah?”

Take a look at Jaheim below:

Who would you rather? Jaheim or Christopher Williams

Another comeback we can’t wait for? Sade!