Jaheim Returns For “Another Round”

R&B crooner Jaheim is ready to go another round with his fifth studio album, a new look, and Twitter..
With a February 9 release date, just in time for Valentine’s Day, the album features production from Kaygee, among others, and a new look for the singer who had much success with songs like “Never” and “Put That Woman First”. Shedding his signature braids, Jaheim starts this ’round’ with a fresh cut and gentlemanly swagger to match.
Jaheim recently signed on to Twitter where he told fans “My new album ANOTHER ROUND will be in stores on February 9th. Ya’ll ready for some new Jah?”
Take a look at Jaheim below:
