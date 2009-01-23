Aretha’s Inaugural Crown In Demand

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

While this is not something yours truly would wear, it seems like the masses are loving it. Calls are pouring into designer Luke Song’s hat store from folks wanting a replica of the $500 hat.The design for Franklin’s $500 grey felt hat with gigantic bow studded with rhinestones actually came from two different hats. Song said, “It was Ms. Franklin’s idea, she walked through the shop and said ‘I want that bow (put) on that hat.'”

As this hat was custom made for the Queen, looks like folks will have to settle for the next best thing, which is a satin-ribbon version that sells for $179.

