V Mag Asks: Thick Or Thin Models, Which Do You Prefer?

V Magazine just published one of the most interesting photo spreads, in terms of the question it raises: thick versus thin models; which do you prefer?

In the photo spread, two models-one “thick” and one “thin”-are pictured side by side in the same outfits, and in the same poses. The spread is entitled “One Size Fits All,” and pins the two equally beautiful models head to head in a battle for your preference.

The case against plus size models is often centered around the argument that their body types prevent them from showcasing clothing appropriately, as curves are distracting for viewers, or distort the garments in ways that alter the designer’s initial vision. In this spread, though, it appears that both women model the clothes in ways that make them appealing, and display them appropriately. What’s your opinion?

Do you prefer thin, or thick models?

Check out V Magazine’s parallel spread here:

Also, Check out two of the most well-known black models, Chanel Iman and Tocarra Jones go head to head:

