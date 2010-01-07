WTF: Danger Threatens Ray J & Mariah Carey

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Spiraling out of control reality star Danger recently held an interview with Whoo Kid Radio where she spoke about being molested as a young child, being in a mental institution, and threatened Ray J and Mariah Carey. This chick needs some serious help ASAP!!
Watch the video below:
Danger: “I’m Reborn As A Different Person
Danger says she’s not crazy