Diddy Breaks The Law On Camera

Blogger Sandra Rose’s investigative eye can be a little off sometimes, but she may be right about this one.

Music mogul and egomaniac Sean “Diddy” Combs took another grand opportunity to flaunt his wealth in everyone’s faces while when he ripped up a $50 bill on camera.

But according to the U.S. Treasury Department, it is against federal law to flagrantly deface, mutilate, spindle, impair, [or] diminish, federal bank notes in use or circulation as money within the U.S. (18 U.S.C. 331).

We know this won’t send him to jail or anything, but it’d be nice to see him, who somehow comes out of drama drama unscathed, come under a little fire.

